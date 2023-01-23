Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.22 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 285,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $10.84 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.32.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

