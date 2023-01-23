Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.28 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

