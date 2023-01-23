Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.32 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 691,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 71,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 159.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 2U by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.