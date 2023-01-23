Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.56 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $8,946,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

