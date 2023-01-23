Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.68 Million in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

