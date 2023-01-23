Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 172,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of BOX by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 81,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOX by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

