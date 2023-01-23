Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.