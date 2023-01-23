Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 44,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 110,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

WRK stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

