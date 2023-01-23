Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 271,657 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 271,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,322,683 shares of company stock valued at $169,064,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

