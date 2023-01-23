Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 54,799 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 95.3% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,428 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,247,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

ACHC opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

