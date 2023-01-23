Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.