Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $4.34 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

SFBS stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

