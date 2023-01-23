Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $4.71 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 825,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

