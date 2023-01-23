Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $497.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.85. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

