Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

