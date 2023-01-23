HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

