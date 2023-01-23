HC Wainwright Weighs in on Evolus, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Evolus in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.05 on Monday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

