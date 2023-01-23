Head-To-Head Analysis: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.56 $147.23 million ($0.80) -8.51 Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $3.73 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PFSweb and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79% Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II N/A -10.02% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

