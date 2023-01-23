Head to Head Analysis: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.79% N/A -2.73% CubeSmart 27.59% 10.25% 4.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.29 -$9.44 million ($2.38) -0.75 CubeSmart $657.81 million 14.55 $223.48 million $1.14 37.40

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CubeSmart 0 3 4 1 2.75

CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $48.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.