Head to Head Review: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.00 $67.46 million $17.04 16.20 Boqii $187.15 million 0.15 -$20.25 million ($0.62) -3.05

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% Boqii -6.93% -32.37% -9.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Boqii on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Boqii

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.