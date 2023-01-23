Head to Head Survey: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Westwater Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.10) -11.20 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.29) -3.52

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Augusta Gold and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Augusta Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -31.53% -15.90% Westwater Resources N/A -8.76% -8.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

