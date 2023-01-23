Head to Head Survey: Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 4 0 0 2.00

Amyris has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.24%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

70.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Amyris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Amyris $341.82 million 1.52 -$270.97 million ($1.74) -0.90

Gores Holdings VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Risk & Volatility

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% -1.04% Amyris -131.70% N/A -43.61%

Summary

Amyris beats Gores Holdings VIII on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

(Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets. It offers its products under the Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, Terasana, Costa Brazil, OLIKA, Rose Inc., and JVN brand names. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.