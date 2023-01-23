Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 783,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 267,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Drystone LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
