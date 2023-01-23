IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.09.

IMG stock opened at C$3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

