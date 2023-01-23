ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,077.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

