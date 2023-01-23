Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Inotiv Stock Up 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

NOTV stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.