Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 125,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.