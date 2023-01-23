Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.50) to €2.50 ($2.72) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.34) to €2.40 ($2.61) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.17) to €2.20 ($2.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.61) to €2.60 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.2 %

ISNPY stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.



