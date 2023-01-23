Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 271.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 390,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

