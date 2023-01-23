Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

