Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 1,680.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

