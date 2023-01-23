James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,386 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 101.6% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.7% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 783,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 267,127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drystone LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.