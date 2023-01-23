Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grifols in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grifols’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grifols’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Shares of GRFS opened at $9.20 on Monday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

