Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danone S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.
Danone Price Performance
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danone (DANOY)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.