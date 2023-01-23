Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danone S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

