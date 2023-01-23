Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share.
NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
