JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,276 shares of company stock worth $5,803,984. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.