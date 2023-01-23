JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,649.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

