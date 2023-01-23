JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

