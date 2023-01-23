JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.4% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,649.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.9% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.