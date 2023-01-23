K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Update

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,811,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 2,595,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

