Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Stock Up 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $16.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

