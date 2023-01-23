Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.5 days.
Kansai Paint Trading Up 2.3 %
KSANF stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Paint (KSANF)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.