Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.5 days.

Kansai Paint Trading Up 2.3 %

KSANF stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.