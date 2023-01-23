Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Kardex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kardex stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kardex from CHF 205 to CHF 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kardex in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

