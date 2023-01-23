Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

KPCPY opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

