Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kasikornbank Public Price Performance
KPCPY opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.27.
About Kasikornbank Public
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.