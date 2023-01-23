Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

