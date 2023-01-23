Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

