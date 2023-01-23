Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $26,718,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

