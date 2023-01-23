Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

