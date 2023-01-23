Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 72,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,205,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $243.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average of $218.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $349.84.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

