Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,344.29 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,060.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,926.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

